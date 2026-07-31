Yoga Under the Stars

Stretch, breathe, meditate as the planets, moons, stars, and nebulae float by on the planetarium dome.

This one hour class is led by local instructors and ends with a glass of wine!

Classes are limited to 20 spots, and they fill up quickly!

Reservations for September through December are available at Eugene Science Center's website.

*Online presales only. This class is held after hours, the exhibit hall will not be open to guests.