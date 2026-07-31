Yoga Under the Stars
Yoga Under the Stars
Stretch, breathe, meditate as the planets, moons, stars, and nebulae float by on the planetarium dome.
This one hour class is led by local instructors and ends with a glass of wine!
Classes are limited to 20 spots, and they fill up quickly!
Reservations for September through December are available at Eugene Science Center's website.
*Online presales only. This class is held after hours, the exhibit hall will not be open to guests.
Eugene Science Center
$30 General / $25 Members
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Science Center
541-682-7888
info@eugenesciencecenter.org
Artist Group Info
sroybal@eugenesciencecenter.org
Eugene Science Center
2300 Leo Harris ParkwayEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-7888