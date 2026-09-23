Zone 4 All at New Zone Gallery

The New Zone Gallery is thrilled to announce their Fall 2026 Zone 4 All Show during October. Twice a year we open our gallery to non-member artists from our area. This non-juried exhibition showcases an incredible variety of art from local artists. Over 300 works of art will be on display for the entire month.

The opening reception will be held on October 2nd from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, as part of

the First Friday Art Walk. Hors d’oeuvres, libations and live music make this the best art party in town. The event is free and open to everyone.

The exhibits runs through October 31st.

New Zone Gallery is located at 110 E 11th Ave in downtown Eugene, on the corner of Oak St.

Gallery hours are 12-6 pm Tuesday through Sunday