A Sisters woman has been fined $140,000 and faces additional charges for misleading at least a dozen people to invest $700,000 in her business. Rebecca Castle, also known as Rebecca Groins allegedly spent investor's money on jewelry, spa services, and made purchases for her children and boyfriend. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services claims the business she was representing either did not exist or was financially unsuccessful. Jake Sunderland is a spokesman for the OCBS.

Sunderland: "You have a right to file a complaint against someone if you feel what they are doing is illegal or not in your best interest, and that's how this investigation started, and it unraveled a much bigger situation, that we were able to put a stop to."

Sunderland says they think there may be more victims in this case. A warrant has been issued for Rebecca Castle's arrest in Deschutes County. If you have had any business dealings with her, please contact the OCBS.

http://dfcs.oregon.gov/

copyright, 2015 KLCC