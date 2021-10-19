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The City of Springfield warns that an applicant with its planning and development division was contacted by someone posing as a commissioner and seeking payment.
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Eugene Police warn of scams going around involving wire transfers.
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Eugene Police are warning about gold jewelry scams.
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The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services warns about a scam targeting injured Spanish-speaking workers.
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Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is encouraging consumers to report gift card fraud.
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Scammers are promising the release of a person in custody if payment is made over the phone.
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The Eugene Police Department has seen a recent uptick in real estate and vacation rental scams.
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The email account of a Corvallis City Councilor was hijacked Wednesday, and used to send a phishing scam to over 3,400 email addresses.
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Credit unions in Oregon are warning of a new scam that involves imposter text messages. The texts look legit, and can be tricky since people often respond quickly to texts.
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Scammers are making aggressive calls to EWEB customers, threatening to turn off their power and water if they don’t pay up in half an hour.A flurry of…
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As the pandemic continues, so do scams. The newest twist involves pandemic puppies (or kittens.)The Better Business Bureau reports $3 million in losses…
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Scammers are riling up local residents by claiming to be with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and that the victim is facing arrest for skipping jury…