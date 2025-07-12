© 2025 KLCC

Beware of real estate scams in the Eugene area

KLCC
Published July 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT

The Eugene Police Department has seen a recent uptick in real estate and vacation rental scams.

EPD said scammers may take over legitimate listings by changing the contact information, or may invent listings for places that don’t exist … all with the goal of gaining a deposit or first month’s rent through a wire transfer or online payment.

To avoid scams, do your research. Police advised that if you can’t meet in person, view the location, or sign a lease before you pay, you should keep looking.
News Briefs Eugene Police Departmentscamsapartment rentalsvacation property rentals