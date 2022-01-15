"An extreme nightmare": WOW Hall shooting victim's mother describes chaotic night; Mayor Vinis condemns violence

Police are still seeking the person who opened fire at a rap concert in downtown Eugene Friday night.

Six people were transported from the WOW Hall to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one in critical condition.

In a KLCC exclusive, one of the victim’s parents talked about finding out about the incident.

Stephanie Webster of Springfield took a call from her daughter’s boyfriend minutes after shots were heard behind the WOW Hall. The scene was pure pandemonium.

“I was a bit beyond myself, it seemed quite surreal,” Webster told KLCC. “I was just asking to speak to my daughter. I could hear a lot of screaming in the background, officers, sirens, just a lot of chaos.”

An officer got on the phone and assured Webster her daughter’s wound didn’t appear life-threatening, and they were preparing to take her to the hospital. A tourniquet was applied to the woman’s thigh; the bullet went completely through.

The wound required stitches, and Webster’s daughter is already home, just in shock and pain. She has antibiotics and medication to help with the recovery.

“So thankful for everyone’s prayers and thank God that my daughter…it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Webster. “Y’know what I mean? She’s alive and she’s going to recover, and we’re very thankful for that. And our prayers go out to all the other victims and families as well, because it was an extreme nightmare.” ”

Eugene Police want tips on a man in a hoodie who fled westward on 8th Avenue Friday night. EPD Chief Chris Skinner told reporters there’s nothing to suggest a second suspect.

The EPD tip line for the WOW Hall shooting incident is (541)682-5162.

Meanwhile, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis says she’s “shocked and saddened” by the mass shooting at a WOW Hall hip hop concert featuring headliners Lil Bean and Zay Bang.

In a statement, Vinis says there is no place in Eugene for this kind of violence, and expressed hopes that the six victims will recover from this “unprecedented” violent incident.

Two victims are women, and four are men.

