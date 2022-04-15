Survey: Most locals trust and support Springfield Police

More than half of respondents in a survey say they trust the Springfield Police Department at about the same level as a year ago.

Averaging out responses from a random sample and an open sample, 55% of Springfield residents feel they trust the SPD, with most saying they’d work with law enforcement in reporting crimes and addressing public safety concerns.

Of the roughly 20% who said their trust decreased in the past year, some said the SPD’s handling of protesters - particularly the Black Lives Matter movement – was upsetting, with one commenter saying SPD officers directed counterprotesters to aggressively engage people in Thurston in June 2020.

Of the roughly 25%who said their trust in the SPD improved, respondents said new leadership, improved community engagement, and increased training helped.

The Springfield PD and Portland State University developed the survey. More findings will be shared April 27th at the Springfield Justice Center.

Copyrighgt @2022, KLCC.

