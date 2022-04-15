© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Survey: Most locals trust and support Springfield Police

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT
SPD_CruiserFB01.jpg
SPD Facebook Page
/
SPD
Springfield Police Cruiser

More than half of respondents in a survey say they trust the Springfield Police Department at about the same level as a year ago.

Averaging out responses from a random sample and an open sample, 55% of Springfield residents feel they trust the SPD, with most saying they’d work with law enforcement in reporting crimes and addressing public safety concerns.

Of the roughly 20% who said their trust decreased in the past year, some said the SPD’s handling of protesters - particularly the Black Lives Matter movement – was upsetting, with one commenter saying SPD officers directed counterprotesters to aggressively engage people in Thurston in June 2020.

Of the roughly 25%who said their trust in the SPD improved, respondents said new leadership, improved community engagement, and increased training helped.

The Springfield PD and Portland State University developed the survey. More findings will be shared April 27th at the Springfield Justice Center.

Copyrighgt @2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content