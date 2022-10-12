© 2022 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Springfield couple recognized by police for efforts to thwart child abduction

KLCC | By Michael Dunne
Published October 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM PDT
lawsons.jpeg
Springfield Police Department
Jennifer and Donald Lawson of Springfield are presented a commendation by SPD Chief, Andrew Shearer

The Springfield Police Department has honored a couple who thwarted a kidnapping this spring.

On June 6th, Jennifer and Donald Lawson saw an attempted child abduction on 48th street. The two turned their vehicle around and drove toward the child’s location. That caused the suspect, 28-year-old Tanner Hoover of Ashland, to flee.

The Lawson's subsequently checked on the youth and then called 911. SPD says the couple's actions helped them track down Hoover, who ultimately took his life after being stopped by police.

Chief Andrew Shearer of Springfield PD bestowed letters of commendation to the Lawson's at a ceremony on Monday, October 10, at the Springfield Justice Center.

Michael Dunne
