Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Authorities seeking robbers who posed as EPD officers and invaded man's home

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM PST
max-fleischmann-4wcI3YQAWpI-unsplash.jpg
Max Fleischmann
/
Unsplash.com
Police car with roof lights activated.

Five people posing as Eugene Police officers are on the loose, after robbing a Junction City man in his home today.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the victim arrived at the Junction City Police Station at 2:13pm, bleeding from a head wound. He told authorities that four men and one woman showed up at his residence, claiming to be serving a search warrant.

The group wore masks and ballistic vest carriers with the word “POLICE” on them. Some carried rifles and at least one had a badge hanging from his neck. After one of the fake officers hit the man with a rifle butt, the others restrained him with zip ties.

HighPassRd_JCMap.png
Google Maps
A satellite image of the 24000 block (red pin) in western Junction City, where the reported robbery occurred.

The incident took place at the 24000 block of High Pass Road west of Junction City. The suspects are all described as white, and drove a gray Jeep Gladiator pickup, a white sedan, and a silver sedan.

Investigators are seeking tips, which can be called in to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
