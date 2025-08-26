Oregon zoo owner indicted on more than 300 animal neglect charges

The owner of an Oregon zoo has been indicted on more than 300 counts of animal neglect and other charges after police said they found drugs and guns at the facility.

Brian Tenney, the owner of West Coast Game Park Safari in Bandon, was arraigned on Monday. Tenney's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a phone number associated with the zoo did not have voicemail set up. Tenney has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.

Oregon State Police announced earlier this year that authorities served several search warrants at the zoo near the southern Oregon coast in May, following an investigation that included inquiries into the animals' welfare. Police said they found methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, cocaine and large amounts of cash.

More than 300 animals were relocated to animal sanctuaries or rescue facilities, and a camel, chicken and kinkajou were euthanized after being evaluated by veterinarians.

A grand jury indicted Tenney on 371 charges — including 327 felonies — on Aug. 19, according to state court records.

