Oregon educators union holds trainings following ICE detainments near local schools

Oregon’s largest educators union says it’s taking action following an uptick in ICE detainments near local schools.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can now make arrests at K-12 buildings, after the Trump administration's rescission of a Biden-era policy .

Meanwhile, in October , Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that a parent was arrested around 100 feet from Eastwood Elementary in Hillsboro. And in November , a McMinnville High School student was reportedly detained while off campus during the school's lunch break.

Oregon Education Association President Enrique Farrera said some students and family members are now staying home out of fear of being detained next.

“When you have ICE going to neighborhoods, and they park themselves outside of schools, that creates a tense moment for everybody," said Farrera.

Now, the union has announced an "emergency" program to protect students and community members from ICE detainments.

This week, it's holding training sessions in Bend, Oregon City, and Eugene. Farrera said these will focus on informing people about their rights, and sharing how educators and community members can de-escalate an encounter with ICE.

For this program, the OEA has partnered with the Oregon for All Coalition and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"Our goal is to help our students learn and deliver quality education," said Farrera. "When a classroom or the community is experiencing a traumatic experience, that takes focus away from the learning."

KLCC reached out to ICE for comment. The agency responded with a link to a Department of Homeland Security press release from Sept. 9, which claimed that ICE hasn't conducted enforcement operations or raids at schools.

"ICE is not going to schools to make arrests of children," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in the press release. "Criminals are no longer able to hide in America’s schools to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense."

