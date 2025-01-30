Eugene 4J prepares for potential raids by ICE

Oregon educators are preparing for President Donald Trump's new policy, which allows federal immigration officers to enter schools.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security revoked a rule which barred ICE from raiding certain sensitive locations without high-level approval. This includes churches, daycares, and schools.

The change comes as the Trump administration has promised to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

But in Oregon, school districts can’t freely cooperate with immigration enforcement under state law.

Eugene 4J spokesperson Kelly McIver said if ICE officers want to get past the front desk at a school, they’ll need to present a warrant or a judicial subpoena.

"We also have the right and the directive to have that reviewed by our legal counsel before agreeing to whatever assistance was being requested," he said.

McIver said 4J is now working with a coalition of other Oregon school districts and organizations to provide guidance for affected families. He said in the future, the district will also share more details about its plans to support students if their parents are detained.

"We feel like we need to prioritize safety, trust and communication," said McIver, "so that schools are a place where all children can come and learn, be safe and thrive."

McIver said it's too early to tell whether concern over raids will hurt student attendance. Under Oregon law, school districts can't record students' immigration status.

Tony Scurto, the superintendent of Lane Education Service District, said it will assist schools in communicating with migrant families—including across languages.

