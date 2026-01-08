Federal agents shoot 2 people in East Portland

Two people were shot and wounded Thursday by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in East Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI.

The two people who were shot have been transported to local hospitals.

FBI Portland said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. near the 10000 block of Main Street.

The FBI called it an “active and ongoing investigation led by the FBI,” in a statement on X. OPB confirmed that the post was deleted shortly after, but the information is accurate.

The shooting by federal agents in Portland comes a day after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a statement calling it a “deeply troubling incident.”

“We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a ‘training ground’ for militarized agents, and the ‘full force’ threatened by the administration has deadly consequences,” Wilson said.

The mayor said he is calling on ICE to “end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed.”

Wilson also asked Portlanders to “show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time.”

Portland City Council was in session Thursday afternoon and abruptly recessed due to this incident.

City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney interrupted the meeting by saying: “Councilors, we actually need to recess immediately.”

City staff directed all councilors to return to their offices.

At about 3:30 p.m., Councilor Sameer Kamal shared a post on Bluesky, stating, “Everyone is okay at City Hall right now. More will be shared asap.”

Council reconvened roughly an hour after it recessed. “I’m sorry to be delivering this news today,” Pirtle-Guiney said, citing the shooting as well as the deadly incident in Minneapolis.. Councilors then recessed the meeting until next week.

- This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

