Benton County Sheriff’s Office will investigate recent shooting by Albany Police

A Tuesday morning shooting by two Albany Police officers will be investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the office and the county district attorney.

The release offered early details from the sheriff’s office that state the person who was shot may have been the victim in the incident.

The release gave an account of the event, saying Albany Police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call involving a man who was said to be armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they saw a man with a knife through a window and began issuing loud verbal commands. Shortly thereafter, the report said, a man holding a knife quickly exited the home and the officers fired multiple rounds from their guns.

The person who was shot was identified as 21-year-old Maverick Lyon.

After the shooting, officers obtained video from the incident they said shows Maverick Lyon was being held against his will by his brother, 27-year-old John “Dakota” Lyon. Police accounts say Maverick Lyon was holding the knife “at the apparent direction” of John Lyon when police shot him.

John Lyon has been charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and attempted assault. There was no mention of charges against Maverick Lyon, and he is mentioned as the victim in the charges against John Lyon.

Maverick Lyon is said to be in stable condition. He is a student-athlete at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Its athletics website lists him as a senior on the lacrosse team.

The Albany Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by deadline, and Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall would not comment on the pending investigation. He said he is not aware of charges against Maverick Lyon at this time.

