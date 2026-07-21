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Vandals damage trees at Petersen Park in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:12 PM PDT
Eugene parks staff says some trees had a clean cut indicating a saw, while others were hacked with an ax or machete.
Eugene Parks and Open Space
Eugene parks staff says some trees had a clean cut indicating a saw, while others were hacked with an ax or machete.

Overnight Saturday, July 18, about 10 trees were vandalized at Petersen Park in Eugene.

Eugene parks staff said about 10 trees were cut down or damaged over the weekend at Petersen Park in the River Road area.
Provided by Eugene Parks and Open Space
Eugene parks staff said about 10 trees were cut down or damaged over the weekend at Petersen Park in the River Road area.

According to Eugene Parks and Open Space, some of the trees were cut down completely. Others were damaged but are still standing and may survive. It appears the vandals used a saw and possibly an axe.

“It’s very sad,” said Kelly Shadwick with Eugene Parks. She said the trees were young and planted by community members.

“These trees were planted in 2023 by volunteers as part of MLK Day,” she said. “So, a lot of work went into planting these trees and caring for them and getting them to this point.”

Shadwick said the trees were meant to provide much-needed shade for park visitors.

“They also are an important part of creating a natural and healthy environment,” she said.

Parks staff have put up a camera trailer in place to monitor and deter future destruction.

Anyone with information that could help find who is responsible for the vandalism is asked to contact Eugene Police at their non-emergency number 541-682-5111.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice EugeneCity of Eugene Parks and Open Space
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald