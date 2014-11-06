Oregon State Police is continuing the investigation into this morning's crash that killed two Mapleton High School students and injured three others on Highway 126W, east of Florence.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday, local emergency responders and OSP troopers from the Springfield and Florence offices were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W at milepost 15 near Mapleton in Lane County.

Troopers found the vehicle down a steep embankment upside down. Inside were five juvenile occupants. 17 year-old Abigail Boydston, of Noti, and 16 year-old Weston Bowman, of Mapleton, were pronounced dead at the scene. The three other juvenile passengers were treated for injuries.

Credit Oregon State Police Hwy 126W was closed for several hours Thursday morning while police investigated the fatal crash.

All occupants were students at Mapleton High School. The Lane County Sheriff's Office notified the high school of the crash and they are working with students and staff to provide grief counseling for those impacted by this event.

The cause of the crash and safety belt use for all occupants is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. Trooper Ricky Hamilton of the Springfield Area Command is the lead investigator and may be reached at (541)726-2536.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lane County District Attorney's office, Lane County Medical Examiner, Lane County Sheriff's Office, Mapleton Fire Department and ODOT.