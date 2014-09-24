A school bus loaded with students from the Pleasant Hill School District went off the road Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

It happened on Highway 222 near Jasper Road, north of Pleasant Hill. Emergency responders were called to the scene at 7:44 a.m. They first checked on the students, ages 5-15 years old, to make sure there were no injuries.

Oregon State Police say the 67-year-old driver had pulled over due to heavy traffic and a student who was jumping out of his seat. After stopping, the driver got out of his seat and then noticed the bus begin to roll. The parking brake was not set.

The driver rushed back to his seat and brought the bus under control as it went into a steep ditch and came to rest. The children were put onto another bus. No citations were issued to the driver.