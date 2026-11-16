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Springfield crash leaves three pedestrians hospitalized
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Dining danger on Willamette: After third crash and no action from city, Bar Purlieu opts to end in-street seatingDespite crash data indicating the area is a hotspot for crashes, the city has no current plans to improve traffic safety along that stretch of road.
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In 2024, Oregon saw the highest rate of work zone crashes and fatalities in five years.
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Scott Stolarczyk, who killed Sharon Schuman in a Eugene car crash last year, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison.
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The Oregon Speed Zone Review Panel will meet Tuesday, Dec. 9 to discuss speed limit reductions for a stretch of River Road from Azalea Drive to Beacon Drive. The panel will also consider a requested speed reduction on a section of U.S. 101 in Coos County.
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A bicyclist who was severely injured after being hit by a car near East 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street on Aug. 8 has died.
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An Umpqua Community College softball player and a coach have been killed when their team bus was hit by a pickup. Oregon State Police say the driver of the truck crossed a center line and crashed head-on into the bus Friday night in Coos County.
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More traffic, higher speeds and distracted drivers likely cause for 'alarming' increase in Highway 20 fatalitiesThe spike in fatalities along Highway 20 between Newport and Philomath has not gone unnoticed by state highway officials, police agencies and anyone who drives it.
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Two South Eugene High School students are in the hospital following a collision in front of the school earlier today. (Note: this story has been updated…
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The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues to oversee cleanup and monitoring near the site of Sunday’s truck crash and fuel release on…
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Note: This story will be updated as new developments occur. Monday evening, the Eugene Police Department and EWEB responded to a vehicle crash on…
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The New Year means new laws for Oregon drivers. Previously, fender-benders with damage under $1500 didn’t have to be reported. That’s been the threshold…