Work zone crashes hit 5-year high in 2024

In 2024, Oregon saw the highest rate of work zone crashes and fatalities in five years.

Matt Noble, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said all 621 crashes were avoidable, with most being caused by speeding or distracted driving.

And, he said, work zones are more common than people think. They do not only involve work being done to the road itself – they can also include towing or utility work.

“People are going to be seeing more of these different kinds of work zones as the weather warms up and we do more road maintenance and utilities and other kinds of work,” Noble said. “People just need to be aware. They need to pay attention. And if they see a work zone, slow down, move over.”

Oregon Department of Transportation Oregon work zone crashes and fatalities reached a five-year high in 2024.

He said paying attention to work zones on your route keeps drivers, passengers and road workers safe.

“If you know where they are, you can plan ahead for any possible delays, or maybe you can take a different route,” Noble said. “Also, because distracted driving is one of the number one factors in work zone crashes, you can put your phone somewhere where you cannot see it and you cannot interact with it.”