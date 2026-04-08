Eugene man sentenced to more than six years in prison for death of Sharon Schuman

Scott Stolarczyk, who killed Sharon Schuman in a Eugene car crash last year, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Stolarczyk, 52, will also serve three years of supervised release, and have his drivers license permanently revoked.

On April 23, 2025, Stolarczyk hit Schuman, 79, with his car while she was running on the Amazon Path in South Eugene. Eugene Police said his blood alcohol volume was well beyond the legal limit.

Schuman was a musician, author, and literature professor at the University of Oregon.

Last week, a Lane County jury found Stolarczyk guilty of manslaughter and driving under the influence. He had pleaded not guilty.

In court Wednesday, the defendant expressed remorse for his actions.

“There are no words I can say to be able to fully apologize for what I’ve done to Mrs. Schuman and her family, and to my family and my friends,” said Stolarczyk. “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I hope to come out of this a better person.”

Schuman’s daughter, Rebecca Schuman, said in court that Stolarczyk had destroyed two families. But she said she was compelled towards mercy and hoped he could begin to make amends.

“He must first admit he has a disease,” said Schuman. “He must enter into real sincere treatment on the inside, work a program for the rest of his life, search inside himself until he relocates what is left of his soul.”

A memorial run for Sharon Schuman will be held at 9 a.m. on April 23 on the Amazon Running Trail in Eugene.

