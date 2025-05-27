Driver in fatal Amazon Park crash had blood-alcohol level beyond legal limit, police report says

According to a police affidavit, the man who crashed his car at Amazon Park last month, killing a Eugene woman, was found to have a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on April 23. The driver, Scott Stolarcyk, allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .23% when tested less than an hour later.

According to the affidavit, Stolarcyk told a police officer he’d had a can of cider the night before and another at about 2:30 in the morning, because he couldn’t sleep. He also said he’d been suffering from severe coughing fits.

Stolarcyk was heading north in a RAV4 on Amazon Parkway. According to the police report, he swerved and went airborne and the vehicle landed on its side in the woody area near the running path.

Stolarcyk told the police that before the crash, he remembered coughing uncontrollably, and that the next thing he recalled was being in his vehicle lying sideways in the woods.

He hit Sharon Schuman , who was jogging on the path. She died at the scene. Schuman, 79, was a musician, author, and literature professor.

KEZI reported Monday that no charges have been filed yet in the case. A Eugene Police spokesperson said it’s still under investigation.

When contacted by KLCC, Schuman’s daughter Rebecca Schuman, who lives in Eugene, said she’s not prepared to comment at this time.