Well-known Eugene woman dies after being hit by out-of-control driver at Amazon Park

This story has been updated.

A violinist, professor, and author, Sharon Schuman was hit and killed while on a run yesterday morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and drove onto the Amazon trail in south Eugene. Schuman was 79.

Police identified the driver as 51-year old Scott Shawn Stolarczyk of Eugene. They said he lost control heading north on the "S" curves in the 2500 block of Amazon Parkway. He drove over the curb and through the grass, and hit Schuman who was running on the trail.

The driver then crashed into a tree, and rolled into the Amazon slough. Police said the driver was initially trapped inside but crawled out through the back window. He was taken to the hospital.

They said they're still investigating and haven't released any more information.

Schuman was a violinist who co-founded Chamber Music Amici. She also performed with Oregon Bach Festival, Oregon Mozart Players and many other organizations. She taught English at the University of Oregon. She was interviewed on KLCC in 2014.

In a post on Facebook her friend, former Eugene Mayor, Kitty Piercy, called Schuman “a vigorous, intelligent, kind, determined, talented person and a very fine musician.”

