Manslaughter trial for man accused of killing Sharon Schuman now underway in Eugene

The trial for a man charged in the death of a well-known Eugene educator and musician got underway Tuesday in Lane County Circuit Court.

Scott Stolarczyk is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter for causing the death of Sharon Schuman on April 23, 2025. He has pleaded not guilty.

Schuman was jogging on the Amazon Running Path in South Eugene when she was hit by Stolarczyk, who veered off of Amazon Parkway and drove over the running path.

The jury is made up of eight men and six women. Twelve of them will decide the case and two are alternates.

Isaac Wasserman/Isaac Wasserman / Lookout Eugene-Springfield/ pool Scott Stolarczyk, center, sits with his attorney, John Kolego, left, and prosecutor, David Jampolsky, right, before opening remarks in the trial of Stolarczyk at the Lane County Courthouse in Eugene, March 31, 2026.

During opening statements, Deputy Lane County District Attorney David Jampolksy said the jury would hear eye-witness testimony, as well as evidence of Stolarcyk’s blood-alcohol level after the crash.

Defense Attorney John Kolego said he’ll present evidence to support Stolarczyk’s claims he had a coughing fit and blacked out when the crash happened.

The trial is expected to continue through Friday and possibly into next week before Circuit Court Judge Debra Vogt.

Schuman was a professor at the University of Oregon. She also played violin with the group she co-founded, Chamber Music Amici, and other organizations.

Schuman’s son and daughter were both in the courtroom for the first day of the trial.

