Eugene man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Sharon Schuman

A Lane County Jury Thursday found Scott Stolarczyk guilty of manslaughter in the death of Sharon Schuman, a well-known musician and University of Oregon professor.

On April 23, 2025 Stolarczyk hit and killed 79-year-old Schuman while she was running on the Amazon Path in South Eugene.

Picasa / Chamber Music Amici on Facebook Sharon Schuman was a well-known musician in the Eugene community and professor at University of Oregon.

The 12-member jury found the 52-year-old architect guilty of 2nd degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

In a statement to KLCC, Schuman’s daughter Rebecca said, "We are grateful to the jury and their service, to the DA's office for their diligence, to the victim services advocate Emily for staying with us through the whole thing. And to my mother's countless friends and loved ones for their outpouring of support. We will always be devastated at losing her, but we are relieved justice has been served."

According to KVAL, Stolarczyk’s sentencing is next Wednesday.

This story may be updated.