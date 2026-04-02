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Eugene man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Sharon Schuman

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:52 PM PDT
A building with stairs and a plaza.
Rachael McDonald
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KLCC
The manslaughter trial of Scott Stolarczyk started Tuesday in Lane County Circuit Court and wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Photo from Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

A Lane County Jury Thursday found Scott Stolarczyk guilty of manslaughter in the death of Sharon Schuman, a well-known musician and University of Oregon professor.

On April 23, 2025 Stolarczyk hit and killed 79-year-old Schuman while she was running on the Amazon Path in South Eugene.

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Sharon Schuman was a well-known musician in the Eugene community and professor at University of Oregon.

The 12-member jury found the 52-year-old architect guilty of 2nd degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

In a statement to KLCC, Schuman’s daughter Rebecca said, "We are grateful to the jury and their service, to the DA's office for their diligence, to the victim services advocate Emily for staying with us through the whole thing. And to my mother's countless friends and loved ones for their outpouring of support. We will always be devastated at losing her, but we are relieved justice has been served."

According to KVAL, Stolarczyk’s sentencing is next Wednesday.

This story may be updated.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Lane County Circuit CourtSharon SchumanAmazon TrailAmazon ParkwayEugene
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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