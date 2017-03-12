A red Subaru Outback jumped two curbs in downtown Eugene on Saturday and landed on a parked car.

The wagon crushed vegetation, toppled a sign and clipped a car before landing on top of another one at 5th Street Public Market.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department said there were no injuries.

Following the accident, market staff directed drivers away from that section of the lot, but the scene drew dozens of onlookers – recording it all with their cell phones.