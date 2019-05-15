A fowl saboteur is behind this morning’s power outage in southeast Eugene.

EWEB officials say a turkey hit a primary feeder line, which affected 350 customers. The outage started about 5:45am and lasted under an hour and a half.

Credit Camille King / Flickr.com / Flickr.com

Spokesman Joe Harwood says turkeys can be a real nuisance in developed areas, and discourages residents from putting out food for them.

"…because that will attract more to the area. And with more turkeys, there’s more opportunity for the type of incident that we saw.”

The turkey in this latest incident did not survive.

In late 2016, turkeys caused at least four power outages in Medford.

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