A Eugene woman is mourning the deaths of her husband and daughter after a paddle-boarding accident in the Willamette River last week.

Authorities say the bodies of 60-year-old Dave Schenderlein and teenager Sarah Schenderlein were found the night of December 23 near Glenwood. Their stand-up paddle boards had apparently become entangled with a fallen tree.

They are survived by wife and mother Beth Schenderlein. She worked at Lane Community College’s International Student Services until early this year, when pandemic-related cuts were made to LCC’s workforce.

Dave Schenderlein was also a part-time instructor for Lane’s ESL program. Sarah Schenderlein was a junior at South Eugene High School.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Beth’s living expenses and memorial services for her late husband and daughter. The page says Beth’s sisters are with her now, and thanks the community for their support and prayers.

Copyright 2020, KLCC.

