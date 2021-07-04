The identities of three people killed -or injured- in a three-vehicle collision Friday morning near Veneta have been released.

Oregon State Police say Veneta resident Kathleen Bauchereau’s small SUV failed to stop for the stop sign at Highway 126 and Husted Road, striking a pickup truck and trailer operated by another Veneta resident, Amado Hernandez-Vernegas.

The impact forced the pickup into the other lane of 126, where it collided with a large SUV driven by Randy Holcomb of Eugene.

Hernandez-Vernegas and his unidentified passenger both died from their injuries.

Bauchereau, Holcomb, and Holcomb’s unidentified passenger were all taken to Riverbend Hospital. At least one of them is reportedly in critical condition.

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