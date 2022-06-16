21 months after Holiday Farm Fire, new community center for Vida will get underway

Tomorrow morning, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new Vida McKenzie Community Center. The original was destroyed in 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire.

Organizers say they’ll have a platinum shovel ready to break ground on the site of the original center, which was reduced to dust nearly two years ago.

vidacommunitycenter.com A schematic of the new community center.

“It literally crumbled. ‘Melted’ is kinda maybe a better term,” said Gerry Aster, vice-president of the Vida McKenzie Community Center. She told KLCC that fundraising and donations so far have generated $1 million towards the new facility, which is a major hub of social activity. Weddings, funerals, and bingo were all regular events at the former community center.

Aster said it’s important to restore normalcy after disaster.

“This moment is so important because our community wants and needs to come back together.”

Aster says there’ll be a three-band concert on June 26th at the Big Red Barn from 1-5pm to help raise additional funds, as the new center needs more money. The latest estimate puts the price tag at $1.3 million.

The groundbreaking takes place at 11am on Friday, June 17 at 90377 Thomson Lane, Vida, Oregon 97488.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.