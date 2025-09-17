Willamette National Forest expands Foley Ridge Fire closure area

Willamette National Forest officials are expanding an area that is closed due to the Foley Ridge Fire.

The expanded order extends along Highway 242 and continues nearly to the forest’s eastern boundary with Deschutes National Forest.

It includes Alder Springs, Scott Lake and Limberlost Group campgrounds, as well as Benson/Tenas, Hand Lake, Linton Lake, Obsidian, Proxy Falls and Scott trailheads. The order also makes Foley Ridge Trailhead inaccessible.

Willamette National Forest The closure area for the Foley Ridge Fire as of September 17, 2025

A closure from last week included Rainbow Falls and Separation lake trailheads.

The closure comes on top of a Level Two ‘Be Set’ evacuation notice issued Tuesday afternoon by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff said that order covers about 15 properties as well as some campgrounds.

The closure and the evacuation warning share some common areas.