Willamette National Forest expands Foley Ridge Fire closure area

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:21 PM PDT
A barrier closing the road near White Branch Youth Camp.
Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 4
A barrier closing the road near White Branch Youth Camp.

Willamette National Forest officials are expanding an area that is closed due to the Foley Ridge Fire.

The expanded order extends along Highway 242 and continues nearly to the forest’s eastern boundary with Deschutes National Forest.

It includes Alder Springs, Scott Lake and Limberlost Group campgrounds, as well as Benson/Tenas, Hand Lake, Linton Lake, Obsidian, Proxy Falls and Scott trailheads. The order also makes Foley Ridge Trailhead inaccessible.

The closure area for the Foley Ridge Fire as of September 17, 2025
Willamette National Forest
The closure area for the Foley Ridge Fire as of September 17, 2025

A closure from last week included Rainbow Falls and Separation lake trailheads.

The closure comes on top of a Level Two ‘Be Set’ evacuation notice issued Tuesday afternoon by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff said that order covers about 15 properties as well as some campgrounds.

The closure and the evacuation warning share some common areas.
2025 Oregon wildfires
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
