Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declares emergency due to wildfire threat

Gov. Tina Kotek declared an emergency due to hot, windy and dry conditions throughout Oregon that could lead to wildfires.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has declared an emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires in the state.

“Increasing heat, dry vegetation, and shifting winds continue to align and create dangerous conditions that demand immediate action,” Kotek said in a press release Tuesday morning. “I am declaring a State of Emergency to ensure all available resources — firefighting crews, aerial support, ground resources, and emergency personnel are prepared for deployments — to protect people, property, and our natural landscapes.”

The declaration ensures that the Oregon Department of Forestry and the state fire marshal’s office have the wildfire crews and equipment they need. And it directs the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to activate the state’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service in Pendleton declared a red flag warning throughout much of eastern Washington and northeast Oregon. Low humidity and strong winds in the warning area mean there’s increased chance for fires to start and to spread.

In her statement, Kotek said those weather conditions will only get worse throughout the summer.

“Oregon has record-setting low snowpack and nearly half of our counties are facing persistent drought conditions,” she said. “On average, 70% of wildfires in Oregon are human-caused. Prevention starts with every Oregonian — at home, at work, and out and about enjoying our great state.”

She urged Oregonians to stay aware of changing conditions, follow emergency officials’ instructions and evacuation levels, and subscribe to emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov. She also said every household should have an evacuation plan and prepare a go-kit.

Kotek noted that so far this year the state has already experienced 414 fires, which have burned more than 8,000 acres and caused multiple evacuations.

The emergency declaration is in effect through the end of the year, unless the threat significantly subsides or fire season officially comes to an end before then.

