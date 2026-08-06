5th annual 5k to be held for missing Eugene man

Michael Bryson was 27 years old when he went on a trip to a campground outside Cottage Grove for a birthday party in August 2020. He walked away from the party in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 and disappeared.

His parents started a foundation in his name to not only advocate for their son but for other missing persons and people who have been affected by mental health and addiction. Each year, the foundation puts on a 5k to raise money for future searches, supporting families of missing persons, and funding the Michael Bryson Foundation scholarship.

The 5k was deemed a “shuffle” for Michael’s love of dancing. Participants can run, walk or shuffle their way through the course.

Michael’s father, Parrish Bryson, said the event is to help support families and bring awareness to the community.

“It's just a time to, I don't want to say celebrate, but it's a time to come to remember people who are missing and that have been affected by mental health,” Parrish Bryson said.

He said, while never being diagnosed, the family suspected Michael was bipolar and used recreational drugs to cope. Parrish and his family thought Michael was doing better, and he was talking about going back to school before he disappeared.

Parrish said he urges people to not only check in with themselves, but with friends and family about their mental health.

“It's okay to ask for help. It's not a sign of weakness. It's actually quite the opposite because you're wanting to improve yourself,” he said.

The 5th annual Michael Bryson 5k Shuffle will take place at Alton Baker Park in Eugene on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Michael’s case is still considered active. Anyone with information can contact the Lane County Sheriff's department at 541-682-4150.