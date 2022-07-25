© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Gov. Brown calls for CHIPS Act funding

Kate Davidson, OPB
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM PDT
gov_kate_brown.jpg

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is calling on Congress to pass billions of dollars in funding to boost domestic production of microchips.

Brown and other governors of Western states are pressing federal lawmakers to immediately fund the $52 billion dollar CHIPS Act.

The legislation would subsidize semiconductor manufacturers who build new factories in the U.S.

The idea is to reduce dependence on Asian chipmakers.

The CHIPS Act could also fund research and development of the microchips that are ubiquitous in modern life. Global shortages have plagued automakers and other manufacturers.

Intel … Oregon’s largest private employer … would be an obvious beneficiary of the law.

The chipmaker plans to spend $40 billion dollars on new factories in Ohio and Arizona. It has said the pace of its expansion depends on what subsidies it gets from the federal government.

Kate Davidson, OPB
