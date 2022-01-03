Kate Davidson, OPB
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is calling on Congress to pass billions of dollars in funding to boost domestic production of microchips.
Wind and snow conditions are so extreme that many snow plow drivers can not see the roads well enough to plow them. Interstate 84 was closed from Pendleton to Baker City Monday morning. Further west, I-84 in Oregon and Washington’s State Route 14 through the Columbia River Gorge were also closed due to winter weather, and flood watches were in effect at coast.