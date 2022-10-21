Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon.

Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.

“Keeping our door open – we used to think- would push our cookie smell out into the street and invite people to come in for delicious treats,” explained Stirpe. “That’s not what happens anymore more. What comes through our door and what gets near our door is frankly frightening to us at some times.”

In a still from a video shot by anti-masker Ricki Collin on Nov. 3, 2021, Crumb Together co-owner Deirdre Stirpe struggles with Collin's companion, Amy Hall, after she asked Hall and Collin to leave her store. The confrontation became physical after Hall shoved Stirpe, and Stirpe grabbed a bat. Collin and Hall showed EPD their footage, and were promptly arrested and charged with assault and robbery.

The Stirpes and Crumb Together became reluctant viral sensations in November 2021 when two anti-maskers confronted Deirdre over their mask policy during a YouTube livestream.

While other anti-maskers attacked Crumb Together with negative reviews, sympathizers flooded the store with orders, often exceeding its capacity.

The pair, Rikki Collin and Amy Hall, were arrested and charged with assault after showing Eugene Police their video. Their trial begins October 26th.

In a release, Crumb Together says its customers were the best part of its experience, and will be missed most of all.

©2022, KLCC.