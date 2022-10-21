© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
CrumbTogether102122.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The exterior of Crumb Together in downtown Eugene.

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon.

Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.

“Keeping our door open – we used to think- would push our cookie smell out into the street and invite people to come in for delicious treats,” explained Stirpe. “That’s not what happens anymore more. What comes through our door and what gets near our door is frankly frightening to us at some times.”

CrumbAssault2021.png
In a still from a video shot by anti-masker Ricki Collin on Nov. 3, 2021, Crumb Together co-owner Deirdre Stirpe struggles with Collin's companion, Amy Hall, after she asked Hall and Collin to leave her store. The confrontation became physical after Hall shoved Stirpe, and Stirpe grabbed a bat. Collin and Hall showed EPD their footage, and were promptly arrested and charged with assault and robbery.

The Stirpes and Crumb Together became reluctant viral sensations in November 2021 when two anti-maskers confronted Deirdre over their mask policy during a YouTube livestream.

While other anti-maskers attacked Crumb Together with negative reviews, sympathizers flooded the store with orders, often exceeding its capacity.

The pair, Rikki Collin and Amy Hall, were arrested and charged with assault after showing Eugene Police their video. Their trial begins October 26th.

In a release, Crumb Together says its customers were the best part of its experience, and will be missed most of all.

©2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content