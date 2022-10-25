Oregon Lottery pays big returns for latest fiscal year

Put the Oregon Lottery on the list of things that’ve rebounded from the pandemic. Officials say the cash prize system provided a return of nearly $909 million to the state for the 2022 fiscal year.

That marks both a return to pre-pandemic levels and 81% year-over-year growth.

In that same period, the Oregon Lottery paid out roughly $16 billion to winners. This includes five Oregonians who won over $250,000 dollars, and five who won a million dollars or more.

Beneficiaries of the Oregon Lottery include public schools, state parks, and veteran services.

And 3800 lottery retailers collectively earned $313 million this year.

The Lottery’s financial year runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A final audited report will be posted to the Oregon Lottery’s website.

