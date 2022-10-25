© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Oregon Lottery pays big returns for latest fiscal year

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 25, 2022 at 12:52 AM PDT
engin-akyurt-x9maSBSQBfM-unsplash.jpg
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash.com
$100 bills.

Put the Oregon Lottery on the list of things that’ve rebounded from the pandemic. Officials say the cash prize system provided a return of nearly $909 million to the state for the 2022 fiscal year.

That marks both a return to pre-pandemic levels and 81% year-over-year growth.

In that same period, the Oregon Lottery paid out roughly $16 billion to winners. This includes five Oregonians who won over $250,000 dollars, and five who won a million dollars or more.

Beneficiaries of the Oregon Lottery include public schools, state parks, and veteran services.

And 3800 lottery retailers collectively earned $313 million this year.

The Lottery’s financial year runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A final audited report will be posted to the Oregon Lottery’s website.

©2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull