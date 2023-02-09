© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Oregon employment expected to grow 13% by 2031

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST
Employment Department exterior
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Oregon Employment Department is projecting a 13% growth in jobs by 2031

Oregon is expected to add about 265,000 new jobs between now and 2031. That’s according to an analysis released Thursday by the Oregon Employment Department.

That would represent a 13 percent increase.

Job openings at places like restaurants and hotels are expected to grow the fastest, said Sarah Cunningham, a projection economist for the agency.

“Because of the recovery from big pandemic-recession losses, many of the fastest-growing occupations are associated with jobs in leisure and hospitality," she said. "In fact, ten of the top 20 fastest are associated with the industry.”

The second-higher growth sector is projected to be the healthcare industry.

The outlook is bleaker for some occupations, said Cunningham.

"Some of the bigger losses are expected to occur for newspapers and book publishers, telecommunications, paper manufacturing and business support services like call centers or travel agencies," she predicted.

The areas of the state predicted to have a higher-than-average number of job openings are central Oregon and the Portland metro area. The areas with the slowest growth are expected to be six rural eastern Oregon counties, as well as southwest Oregon.

Tags
Economy & Business Oregon Employment DepartmentOregon jobs
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
