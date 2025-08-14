Donate cans and bottles, help wildfire relief: BottleDrop matching up to $20,000

Last year, Oregon saw its most destructive wildfire season on record with 1.9 million acres burned. And state fire officials warn this year could be just as bad. In response, the beverage container redemption network, BottleDrop, has announced it will support wildfire relief efforts and invites Oregonians to help by donating their bottles and cans.

BottleDrop is activating its Emergency Fund to support three nonprofits providing wildfire relief: the American Red Cross, Cascades Region, United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Oregon Chapter.

Between now and October 7, for every 10 cent redeemable bottle or can donated, BottleDrop will match, up to $20,000.

BottleDrop Public Relations Coordinator Liz Philpott said it all adds up.

“We have found that customers, when there are important causes happening or incidents, they just want to give back in any way that they can,” she said. “And sometimes people don’t have a lot of money that they can donate but they do have beverage containers.”

Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative Until October 7, 2025, for every 10-cent redeemable bottle or can donated toward the wildfire relief effort—BottleDrop will match up to $20,000.

Philpott said donations can be made online or Oregonians can donate their OR 10 cent redeemable cans and bottles directly, and have their funds matched, by taking them to one of the 27 full-service BottleDrop Redemption Centers and letting staff know they would like to donate their redeemable beverage containers to support wildfire relief efforts.

She added that the members of the Green Bag account network are encouraged to make online donations from their BottleDrop account.

Philpott said the fundraising goal for the 2025 wildfire season is $40,000. “It’s realistic,” she said. Last year, BottleDrop matched customer container donations and made a $40,000 contribution to four nonprofit organizations providing wildfire relief, Philpott said.