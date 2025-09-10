© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene’s Yardy Rum Bar named one of New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in the US

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT
Yardy Rum Bar in downtown Eugene
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Yardy Rum Bar in downtown Eugene, pictured on Sept. 10, 2025.

Eugene restaurant Yardy Rum Bar is one of two Oregon restaurants featured on the New York Times’ 2025 Restaurant list.

Yardy started as a pop-up in 2020 before becoming a food cart. It moved into its current location at 837 Lincoln St. in downtown Eugene in January 2024.

Chef and owner Isaiah Martinez said he thinks there’s a certain magic in how food can introduce people to a culture that they may otherwise never experience.

"I’m happy to be a part of a space and a restaurant where we get to educate people about certain parts of West Indian/Caribbean," he said.

Yardy Rum Bar chef and owner Isaiah Martinez
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Yardy Rum Bar chef and owner Isaiah Martinez

This is the second honor of the year for Yardy. Martinez was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific in January, so he and his staff are familiar with the rush of customers that come from a noteworthy accolade.

“Everyday was a Saturday for a couple of months and we got annihilated, and my team did really well, front and back team and my business partner, and so we’re pretty good at that,” he said.

Martinez’s bigger concern is making sure his regulars continue to get the quality of service and food that they are accustomed to.

The recognition comes at a time when Yardy often sees a slow-down in business, Martinez said, so it will be good time to have the added demand.
Tags
Economy & Business restaurantsBusinessEugene Food
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content