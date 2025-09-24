Oregon beer and cider makers collaborate to help save farmland

Eighteen Oregon craft beverage makers are using local ingredients for a special beverage that will help preserve the farmland many of them rely on.

The beer and cider makers will donate proceeds from "Cheers to the Land" to Oregon Agricultural Trust, which works to keep farmland in production through various means including deed restrictions and estate planning.

"In Oregon, we’re so fortunate that we can grow so many types of fruits; that hops grow so well here; that we can raise the barley, lavender, spruce tips, all of the cool ingredients," said Oregon Agricultural Trust’s Nellie McAdams.

Falling Sky Brewery in Eugene is among the 18 taking part. Its Cascadian Dark Ale will feature local malt and hops, as well as spruce tips harvested from the coast.

"It’s been really fun to realize that you have such an abundance of products to work with, get creative and make some great product on top of it all," said the brewery's Steve Such.

Along with Falling Sky, four other Eugene breweries are taking part in Cheers to the Land: Alesong Brewing and Blending, Claim 52 Brewing, The Wheel Apizza Pub and Xicha Brewing. Bend’s Funky Fauna Artisan Ales and Newport’s Rogue Ales are also participating.

Ten of the 18 beverages will be available for sampling at a kick-off party on Oct. 10 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln St. in Eugene.