Rogue Ales abruptly closes its Newport operations and restaurants Friday; owes hundreds of thousands in rent and taxes

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Rogue Ales & Spirits, which has seen its beer sales drop and owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and back taxes, abruptly shut its massive Newport operations and all of its restaurants Friday, the Lincoln Chronicle has learned.

Rogue officials met with Port of Newport officials Friday morning to tell them they planned to close their operations immediately. Rogue rents its South Beach space – 47,000 square feet for its brewery, warehouse and restaurant – from the Port.

Rogue, which has been in business for 37 years, had recently shut its distillery operation and the Port agreed last month to re-lease a portion of the 4,800-square-foot building to a seafood processor.

Rogue is drastically behind on rent and taxes – owing $545,000 to the Port of Newport and up to $30,000 in taxes to Lincoln County.

The 47,000-square-foot South Beach building is where the company’s beers, ales and spirits are produced before they make their way to distributors in all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

For over 30 years Rogue has been one of the better-known brands in Oregon’s vibrant beer industry, one of the Top 10 of the state’s craft beer companies. But its owners have declined offers to sell the company several times in the past 20 years.

Rogue first began in Ashland in 1988 before relocating to Newport a year later. In addition to its business, the company has been active in helping promote and sponsor Newport-area community events.

The space is one of many large properties the Port owns, sandwiched between the South Beach marina and the Yaquina Bay bridge and employs about 60 people. According to the company’s website, the canning line runs 13,800 cans an hour, which equates to about 2,500 six-packs.

But, lately the company hasn’t been paying its rent. Rogue Brewery owes $545,000 in back rent to the Port.

Although Steven Garrett, the president of Rogue Ales and Spirits, initially responded to the Chronicle’s request for comment in October, neither he nor company officials replied to further requests for an interview.

The port also has more than 40 other renters who are also behind more than six months in rent, although Rogue owes the most by far, according to the Port’s monthly financial reports. The company is also behind on property taxes to Lincoln County and owes more than $30,000, according to tax assessment records.

Friday’s closures also included Rogue’s pubs in Astoria, West Salem and Portland.

Tough times for craft brewers

It is uncertain what the financial state is of the company, but breweries have been a difficult market lately. Six of the 10 biggest craft breweries in Oregon saw sales decline in 2024, according to data from the Brewers Association. In 2024, Rogue Ales saw a drop in sales by 18 percent – one of the lowest drops that year.

Oregon has lost nearly 75 breweries, taprooms or brewpubs since the pandemic.

Breweries nationwide have seen a decline in sales too. In 2024, the craft beer market declined by 4 percent. The downturn is largely attributed to supply chain issues, inflation, labor shortages and a downward trend in drinking. Small breweries have been hit especially hard.

In October, Port of Newport commissioners approved an amendment to Rogue’s lease to lease a portion of its distillery building to West Coast Seafood.

Rogue’s 4,800 square foot distillery building is separate from the main brewery building. It sits close to the marina and across the street from Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and is adorned with murals of sea life.

“Rogue is moving away from the distillery business and requested assistance from the Port on finding new tenants to the building,” said a Port staff report for the commission’s meeting last month.

The Port is looking for two tenants and has already found one to fill some of the former distillery space – Newport-based fish processor West Coast Seafood. The company’s owner, Xia Zhao, buys live Dungeness crab and fish wholesale from fishermen and distributes them to buyers.

“So far I just have my truck and I don’t have any other capability to do further processing,” Zhao said. “I’ve been in Newport for two years and business is doing good.”

The space would allow her to process the product and expand her business, Zhao said.

Some customers don’t want the seafood right away and the space would give her a place to process and store them temporarily, she said.

Mainly, the building would be used to store crab during the height of the season in winter and would be used to process fish in the summer, Zhao said at the Port’s October meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved of the two lease changes, allowing West Coast Seafood to take up a portion of the building.