Downtown Eugene’s historic Tiffany Building up for sale for $3.3 million

The Tiffany Building, an historic building that has sat at the corner of Willamette Street and 8th Avenue since 1902, is on the market.

The listing said the building contains 18 studio and one-bedroom apartments, as well as 6,473 square feet of first-floor retail space. That space currently includes restaurants Sushi Ya and Jazzy Sammies and Eugene's Alternative Realtors. It is currently owned by Tiffany Building LLC.

The building was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

The Tiffany Building was originally a two-story building that housed a dry goods store owned by former Eugene Mayor J.H. McClung.

It was the McMorran and Washburne Department Store from 1913-1927, giving the building its original name. Its top two stories were added at that time.

It was sold to drug store owner Albert Tiffany, whose name is on its facade today. Tiffany’s drug store only occupied a portion of the building, and, according to the historic registry paperwork, the commercial space was partitioned to allow for other tenants, including“an electrical company, a barber, postal telegraph, a lunch counter, a tavern, and a card room.”

A large fire damaged the building in 1980, leaving the building “in a state of condemnation.” The 1989 paperwork mentions plans for a remodel based on historic photos.