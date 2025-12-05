OLCC recalls a brand of smokeable hemp for containing too much THC

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a product recall for a brand of hemp flower pre-rolls that may have much higher levels of THC than is listed on the label. The affected smokable products are distributed by Simply Sol LLC.

OLCC’s Matthew Van Sickle said the decision to recall came after a complaint from someone who purchased their products at a licensed dispensary.

“[It was] intending it to be, you know, just a hemp pre-roll,” he said. “However, in using that product, they actually got high and that was not an intended consequence.”

Van Sickle said under law, hemp can contain only a trace amount of THC. He said consumers who purchased the recalled products should destroy them.

The recall includes products distributed by Simply Sol LLC. All product bears the created date of 09/05/25, which is part of how to identify impacted items.

In a press release, OLCC stated that staff continue to work with retailer licensees to remove the products and an investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the product to be transferred and sold to consumers.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider. If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@olcc.oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact. For questions for the manufacturer, email simplysolfarms@gmail.com.

