© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OLCC recalls a brand of smokeable hemp for containing too much THC

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:58 PM PST
pre-rolled smokable product
Nick Harsell
/
Courtesy of Unsplash
Hemp flower is used for its potential therapeutic benefits such as relaxation and anxiety reduction, without causing a "high." It can be consumed by smoking, vaping or eating. OLCC officials say under law, hemp products can contain only a trace amount of THC.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a product recall for a brand of hemp flower pre-rolls that may have much higher levels of THC than is listed on the label. The affected smokable products are distributed by Simply Sol LLC.

OLCC’s Matthew Van Sickle said the decision to recall came after a complaint from someone who purchased their products at a licensed dispensary.

“[It was] intending it to be, you know, just a hemp pre-roll,” he said. “However, in using that product, they actually got high and that was not an intended consequence.”

Van Sickle said under law, hemp can contain only a trace amount of THC. He said consumers who purchased the recalled products should destroy them.

The recall includes products distributed by Simply Sol LLC. All product bears the created date of 09/05/25, which is part of how to identify impacted items.

In a press release, OLCC stated that staff continue to work with retailer licensees to remove the products and an investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the product to be transferred and sold to consumers.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider. If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@olcc.oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact. For questions for the manufacturer, email simplysolfarms@gmail.com.
Tags
Economy & Business hempOregon Liquor and Cannabis CommissionMatthew Van Sicklepre-rollsTHC
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert