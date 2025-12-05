Search Query
Economy & Business
OLCC recalls a brand of smokeable hemp for containing too much THC
Tiffany Eckert
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a product recall for a brand of hemp flower pre-rolls that may have much higher levels of THC than is listed on the label. The affected smokable products are distributed by Simply Sol LLC.