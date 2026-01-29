Eugene business owners grapple with decision to open or close for Friday’s general strike

Activists across the country are calling for a general strike in protest of federal law enforcement crackdowns Friday, and that call to action has left some Eugene business owners with a choice.

Many Eugene and Springfield area businesses, as well as in other communities, have posted their plans on social media or on their websites.

For the owners and staff at Party Bar, a restaurant in downtown Eugene, the decision was tough, but it came unanimously: keep the doors closed on Friday.

Co-owner Tiffany Norton said the staff voted unanimously in favor of the move.

"We just all feel helpless, honestly,” said Norton, after letting out a sigh. “We’re sick of people getting murdered in the streets. We’re sick of our friends getting tear-gassed. We’re just feeling helpless."

A block away, High Street Tonics will stay open, hoping to act as a place where those who do not drink alcohol can find calm if needed.

“We didn’t want to shut people out if they needed a respite, if they needed to just take a breather,” said owner Cheri Hammons. “I mean, we’re downtown so a lot of people might be coming in from protesting.”

Hammons noted that people have donated drinks to protesters on the bar’s pay-it-forward board, and she likes the idea of people finding community there.

Both Norton and Hammons said Fridays are usually their busiest and most profitable day, which made the decision difficult either way.

Both also acknowledge that there are likely businesses and people out there who cannot afford to lose what they would make Friday, forcing them to stay on the job when they would rather show solidarity with protestors.