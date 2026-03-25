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Yamada Vending Co. brings a dash of Japan to Eugene

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:28 PM PDT
A woman stands in front of vending machines filled with Japanese food items.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Yamada Vending Co. owner Eimi Yamada, inside the store on March 25, 2026.

Tucked away in a small retail strip near 6th Avenue and Lawrence Street in Eugene is a retail space filled with Japanese-style vending machines.

Yamada Vending Co. owner Eimi Yamada started the store two years ago after being laid off from a healthcare company. She was looking for a business with flexible hours.

Yamada Vending isn’t usually staffed — a QR code helps get you in the door. Inside, there are dozens of machines containing food, drinks, stationery and toys that she sources from small businesses in Japan. The vending machines, too, are shipped overseas. Yamada said it takes about two months for each one to arrive from Asia.

Yamada said many items in the $3 range, some more, some less.

“I try to keep things more inexpensive, just because I know there's a lot of places in town that have Japanese items that are a lot more expensive,” Yamada said. “So I try to buy things in bulk, like on sale from wholesalers and things like that. I want it to be something that everyone's able to enjoy.”

Yamada said she’s adding skincare and beauty products soon. But she’s running out of space, and referred to this as a “starter location.”

She said she doesn’t know of any place like this in Oregon. In Japan, she said, you’d see this array of machines most often in an airport or a train station.

The machines accept coins, tokens, or credit cards. Yamada Vending is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and an hour later on weekends.

A storefront advertising gachapon, drinks, snacks and plushies
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Yamada Vending Co's storefront, as seen on March 25, 2026.
Tags
Economy & Business eugene businessYamada VendingEimi YamadaJapan
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards