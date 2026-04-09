Roseburg's The News-Review to stop its presses next month

The News-Review will stop publishing a print edition at the end of this month, ending a 159-year run for the Douglas County publication.

Parent company Lotus Media Group said 11 employees, out of 15 listed on The News-Review's website, will lose their jobs as part of the restructuring.

"I wish we could continue with the traditional style of newspaper forever," reporter Andrew Griffin said in a video posted to The News-Review's website. "But between rising costs, paper shortages, tariffs and about 20 other factors, the cost of printing has reached an unsustainable point."

Last year, the publication cut its print schedule from five days a week to a single Friday edition.

The company also plans to remove its website paywall, shifting to a model supported by advertising revenue and premium subscriptions. Subscribers will receive an ad-free experience and access to additional content, including livestreamed events.

"This change reflects a nationwide shift in how communities consume information and the need to adapt to a more sustainable model moving forward," Lotus Media said in a statement.

The Oregonian reported that a staff letter said the editorial department would be discontinued and that new roles at the company would differ significantly from current positions.

"These new positions reflect a different set of responsibilities and skill requirements, which led to the decision to restructure roles rather than directly convert existing positions," the company said, adding it would provide resources to laid-off employees.

While still publishing local news, the website NRToday.com will expand into "more dynamic content," including video and entertainment productions, according to Lotus Media.

"This transition also coincides with the launch of in8 Studios, an in-house production company built in the former newspaper printing facilities," the company said

Lotus Media, headed by Patrick Markham, also owns five Douglas County radio stations.

About 136 newspapers closed in the year leading up to October 2025, according to a report out of Northwestern University.

Last year, an Oregon bill that would have used taxes on technology companies such as Google and Facebook to fund newsrooms failed to advanced out of committee.

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This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.