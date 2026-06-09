70 laid off at Les Schwab’s head office in Bend

Les Schwab said in a statement the layoffs are aimed at better supporting company stores, and not due to short-term business challenges.

Les Schwab Tires is laying off 70 employees at its head offices in Bend.

In a statement, Les Schwab Chief Administrative Officer Jodie Hueske said the changes were not driven by short-term business challenges, but to better support company stores moving forward.

“Saying goodbye to coworkers who have contributed to the company is never easy,” Hueske said in the statement. “We recognize the impact this has on employees and their families.”

Laid off workers will receive a severance package, extended benefits and help transitioning to new work, according to Hueske.

Les Schwab runs about 600 tire stores across 15 western states. It’s one of Oregon’s largest employers, with 9,000 staff.

About 430 people will remain at Schwab’s Bend headquarters.

The layoffs come as the company is expanding. Les Schwab has added more than 100 locations in four new states over the past three years. It’s planning to add another 30 stores this year.

Les Schwab founded the company in Prineville in 1952. A California investment firm bought the company in 2020.

“Les Schwab Tires remains deeply committed to the principles established by its founder,” Hueske said, “including taking care of customers and supporting the people who serve them every day.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

