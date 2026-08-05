Port of Coos Bay to stop operating Oregon's state dredging vessels

The Port of Coos Bay plans to end its roughly decade-long role carrying out state dredging projects at Oregon ports.

Port officials say the arrangement diverts nearly half of Charleston Marina's maintenance staff for months each year, contributing to years of deferred maintenance while generating no profit for the port.

Oregon's statewide dredging program uses two state-owned vessels, the Laura and Ms. SoCo, to help maintain several harbors. The Port of Coos Bay, which operates Charleston Marina, has maintained and operated the vessels since late 2016.

Charleston Marina Manager Ray Dwire told the Charleston Marina Advisory Committee Wednesday that this winter's project at the Port of Garibaldi will be the last under the partnership.

"This is the last year under that agreement," Dwire said. "We're not going to continue operating the state dredge."

The port still plans to complete one final project at the Port of Garibaldi. Dredging there began in 2024 but stopped midway because of equipment failures. Coos Bay now plans to return this fall to finish the work.

Theo Greenly / JPR / JPR Port documents say fingers on the marina's F Dock need to me replaced.

The arrangement has placed a growing strain on Charleston's maintenance staff. Port budget records show three Charleston employees will spend five to six months in Garibaldi, about 180 miles away. The marina currently reports 6.6 maintenance positions, meaning the deployment would remove nearly half its regular maintenance workforce.

Port officials said temporary employees could provide some coverage but would not replace the departing workers one-for-one.

Dwire said Charleston already has years of deferred maintenance because staffing shortages have contributed to crews prioritizing urgent repairs over long-term projects.

"To be honest with you, we're just putting out fires," he said.

The backlog includes dock and piling replacement, electrical repairs and sediment testing needed for its own dredging.

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