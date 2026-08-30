The Plaza brings new businesses and a community gathering space to downtown Corvallis

When walking around downtown Corvallis the last several months, you may have noticed something new in the old JC Penny building.

The Plaza is a community space in Corvallis that has four different cafes, seating areas, rental event spaces, art studios and professional offices. It opened earlier this year, and it’s already drawing new creatives, businesses and local events.

Owner and long-time Corvallis business developer Lee Eckroth said the space is purpose built for people to stay and socialize.

“They like having a place where they're not being asked to leave their table because restaurants, for example, have to turn tables,” he said.

The three level building has different types of seating available for different sized parties. There are small libraries of books around the buildings and shelves of boardgames that are free to use.

The space is also being used by different community groups. Eckroth said it’s more than he and his business partner Tony Pappas could have thought of.

“For example, today, we saw an elementary school having their teacher day here,” Eckroth said.

Eckroth said more creatives and businesses have moved into The Plaza over the last several months, with the basement level housing 15 different art studios and rehearsal spaces.

“Our lower level, we call it Creative Underground, is home to multiple artists, music teachers, tattoo artists, tattoo removal,” Eckroth said.

The upstairs level hosts four office-based businesses, with more rental space available. Eckroth said a new cafe, Birdie’s Pizza, will be opening in late September.